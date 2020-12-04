Itanagar: Arunachal Cricket Association’s AGM held

ITANAGAR: The second Annual General Body Meeting of the Arunachal Cricket Association was held today at Hotel Cygnett, Itanagar . The AGM was attended by representatives of all eleven affiliated District Cricket Associations of the state.

The Hony. Secretary presented the Annual report of the activities done by ACA in the year 2019-2020. The representatives of the DCAs also presented their opinions and suggestions to the ACA.

Among the important resolutions it was decided to conduct the Tado Kholi Inter District cricket tournament every year as a calendar event of ACA.

The Arunachal Premier League in the line of IPL could also be introduced in the coming year. The members also gave condolences to late Tadar Thomas one of the young player of the ACA.

It was also decided to give more attention to the school level cricket and for that Arunachal state Cricket Academy will be started at Midpu .

The AGM was brief by Vice President Nabam Vivek about the norms and relation with BCCI . The meeting ended with presidential remark from T C Tok.