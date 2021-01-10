Itanagar: APLS to give new thrust to literary activities

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), in its 99th session in Jawaharlala Nehru Museum here on Sunday, decided to give a new thrust to literary activities during 2021 to stir the minds of literary lovers.

The session, chaired by APLS president Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, decided to celebrate 16th foundation day of APLS in first week of February, World Mother Tongue Day on February 21, Kavi Diwas on March 21 and World Book Day on April 23 next.

Prominent writer Rinchin Dondurup, former karmik & adhyatmik department director and historian Dr NN Lego would be felicitated during 16th APLS foundation day celebration in recognition of their invaluable contributions.

This was approved by the sitting besides the new APLS logo and conferring Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award-2020 on noted writer R N Koley. The other recipient Chandrakanta Barpatra Gohain was handed over the award by the president at his Guwahati residence on December 30 last. He is 93-year-old now.

It may be recalled that Koley had contributed through his poems, short stories and research publications while Gohain had equally written many short stories on the life of NEFA people to become a famous and popular writer of Assam. .

Gohain had joined as teacher in 1953 in a remote village in East Siang district of the then NEFA and edited Giribani, magazine of Independent Golden Jubilee Higher Secondary School, Pasighat, one of the oldest schools of the state set up in 1948. He had served in various interior schools and promoted to the rank of circle officer. He went on deputation to SSB and retired as area organizer in 1989.

Sahitya Acadmey awardee Thongchi also showed Lummer Dai Rachanawali, edited by Sahitya Academy awardee Jayanata Madhab Bora and published by Assam Govt, which he had released during 33rd Book Fair at Guwahati.

The executive members unanimously decided that Thongchi, a Padmashree awardee, would continue as president. However, Dr Tage Tada, Tokong Pertin, Nani Kojin and Dr Ashok Kumar Pandey would be advisors.

The new executive body formed includes: Batem Pertin and Dr Takop Zirdo (vice presidents), Mukul Pathak (general secretary), Praeep Kumar (publicity secretary), Sokhep Kri cultural secretary), R N Koley (treasurer), Inu Moni Das (asst cultural secretary), Taro Sindik (editor, publication) and Yater Nyokir (assistant editor) and executive members Dr Jamuna Bini Tadar, Dr Pekba Ringu, Yabin Jirdo, Nomi Gumro Maga & Baagdevi Dabi.

The session concluded with senior journalist Pradeep Kumar rending his self-composed poem.