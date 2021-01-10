Assam: Chowna Mein stresses re-opening of Stilwell Road

Chapakhowa (Sadiya): The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein attended the 62nd Biennial Central Conference 2021 of All Assam Ahom Association (Sodou Asom Ahom Sabha) here today.

Chowna Mein while stressing on the need for re-opening of the historic Stilwell Road, said reopening of the road will deepen the age-old cultural linkage and would act as catalyst for cross-border trade.

Mein said that the North East region is the gateway to the ASEAN countries, and reopening the road will ease travel and cut distance for people living on both sides of the border and promote cross-border trade.

He appealed the Centre to consider prioritizing the restoration of this historic road, as it would be mutually beneficial for both India and Myanmar.

Mein informed the gathering that name of the Dhola – Sadiya Bridge after Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was first proposed by the members of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since Hazarika, during his life time worked relentlessly for unity and integrity for all caste, creed and religion through his songs and music.

Mein said that Assam and Arunachal shares cordial relations and historical bonding since time immemorial. We must strive to maintain the bond of love, brotherhood and peaceful co-existence for days to come too as we are interdependent and share common interest in many things, added Mein.

He said that Tai families share similar origin, history and culture and most of us still maintain the Tai Language as our mother tongue and have a very rich history and literature as we have our own script since time immemorial.

He lauded the visionary initiatives and contribution made by pioneers of All Assam Ahom Association and said that the tireless efforts of the Organization for uniting all the Tai brothers in Assam and for the welfare of Tai people are praiseworthy.

“We look forward to Tai Ahom, the largest family of Tai group in India to lead us all and play the role of a big brother in uniting the Tai families under one umbrella,” said Mein.

Prominent among others, Minister of UD, Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Assam Pijush Hazarika, MLA Sadiya Bolin Chetia, President Chutia Honmilon Parishad, Amio Borah and President , All Assam Ahom Habha, Uma Konwar and president of Purbanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha Dr. Dayananda Borgohain were present on the occasion.