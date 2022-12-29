Chinese Woman Suspected Of Spying On Dalai Lama Detained By Bihar Police

ITANAGAR- Bihar Police reportedly have detained a Chinese Woman in Bodh Gaya suspecting alleged threat to Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama, information was shared to ANI by JS Gangwar, ADG (headquarters) .

Speaking with ANI, ADG (headquarters) JS Gangwar stated: “Police detain the suspected (Chinese) woman in Bodh Gaya in connection with alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. She is being interrogated.”

Identified as Song Xiaolam, the woman was picked up by the police from outside Kalchakra ground where the Dalai Lama offers spiritual preaching.

Quick alertness by Intelligence Bureau throughout the Bodh Gaya District where spiritual leader was to offer a public discourse enabled enforcement agencies to trace the woman with circulation of sketch which was prepared by the intelligence.

Late Wednesday evening, Gaya police released a sketch of the woman as well as her passport and visa information.

Earlier, the Superintendent of Gaya Police had said, “Input has come that a Chinese woman is living in Gaya. We were getting inputs for last 2 years. Searches are underway. At present, the Chinese woman has not been located, due to which many suspicious points are being raised. Suspicion of being a Chinese spy can’t be ruled out,” PTI reported.