National

PM Modi’s mother Heeraben dies at 100

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God."

December 30, 2022
PM Modi’s mother Heeraben dies at 100; ‘Glorious century rests at feet of God’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi, who dies early this morning, has been cremated in Gandhinagar. PM Modi, who reached Gujarat early this morning, performed the last rites.

Sharing her picture, the prime minister wrote, “In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

He added, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing – Always remembered – Work with intelligence, live life with purity.”

PM Modi’s mother – who turned 99 in June this year – was admitted to UN Mehta Hospital’s Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Wednesday. The PM had also visited the hospital to meet his ailing mother.

Born on 18 June, 1923, Heeraben Modi’s hometown was Vadnagar in Mehsana, Gujarat. She has five sons – PM Narendra Modi, Pankaj Modi, Soma Modi, Amrit Modi and Prahlad Modi, and one daughter Vasantiben Hasmukhlal Modi. Heeraben Modi lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the prime minister’s younger brother Pankaj Modi.

December 30, 2022
