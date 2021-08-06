Assam Rifles apprehended OGW of NSCN-K(YA), PREPAK (PRO) and KCP (N) cadres and a woman drug peddler from northeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

GUWAHATI- Assam Rifles apprehended Over Ground Worker of NSCN-K(YA) from Arunachal Pradesh, active insurgents of PREPAK (PRO) and KCP (N) from Manipur and a woman drug peddler from Nagaland.

Taking official Twitter handle, Assam Rifles tweet “In a joint operation of Assam Rifles and Arunachal Police on 4 Auguts apprehended an OGW of NSCN-K (YA) and recovered 30 gms opium in general area Wakka Town, Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh”

In another incident , Assam Rifles on August 5, apprehended a woman drug peddler and recovered five packets of Brown Sugar (500 Gms) worth Rs 18 Lakhs in general area Nagarjan Village, Dimapur District, Nagaland, Tweeted Assam Rifles.

In an another tweet, Assam Rifles informed that ” on August 4, Khoupum and Kangvai Battalions of Assam Rifles, in two separate operations, apprehended cadres of PREPAK (PRO) and KCP (N) in Bishnupur District of Manipur”