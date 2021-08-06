Arunachal: Body of drowned girl found

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The body of a 22-year-old girl, who drowned in Dikrong river on the evening of August 4 ( Wednesday ) , was recovered on Thursday from Pithaguri of Assam by local search team.

The body was identified by her relatives by her clothes. She was Sinam Baja, daughter of Tasi Baja and Yaku Baja of Kamle district and pursuing her M.sc Botany final year at Himalayan University .

As per the report, the deceased along with her siblings and female mates went to Khola camp to celebrate sister’s day., but accidently she drowned.

Meanwhile, people of Kamle district express their thanks to people of Kamle residing in capital complex and all the like minded people for coming forward and helping in search operation.