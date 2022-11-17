Arunachal: Ziro Valley has the potential to be another Scotland: Telangana Special CS

ZIRO- Ziro Valley has the potential to attract more tourists and can be another Scotland in India if certain basic parameters from tourism point of views are put into place, said visiting special chief secretary of Telangana Shalini Mishra here today.

In course of her maiden two-day visit to the valley, the Telangana special chief secretary pointed out that the unique Apatani civilization should not be made to be erased from the world in face of rapid commercialization and suggested to come up with a pilot-project or community maintained typical Apatani houses in the villages constructed with locally available materials but fitted with modern kitchen and toilets making them fit for the tourists to stay.

Secondly, she suggested uniform painting of the thin-sheet roof tops of the houses in the valley to give a pleasing sight of the low lying houses in the valley. Thirdly, the special chief secretary suggested coming up of neat and clean coffee shops in the villages where the travelling tourists could rest and relax in course of their village tours.

Immensely impressed by the natural beauty of the valley, the visiting special chief secretary also suggested construction of a new museum and craft center at a same location where tourists could get first-hand information of the valley and purchase locally manufactured items from the same venue instead of buying tribal arts and artifacts from private vendors. It may be mentioned here that the present Craft Center at SSB gate Hapoli had been constructed way back in 1959 so also the District Museum at Hapoli.

The 1988 IAS officer Shalini Mishra, who is the batch mate of former Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary Satyagopal was accompanied by her husband Ajay Mishra, who is also 1984 IAS officer and batch mate of former Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary Ramesh Negi.

During the tour to Ziro, the state guests visited the famed Shivlinga at Kardo, the state’s lone and unique free range poultry farm at Old Ziro, NaaraAba kiwi winery, Siikhe and Seeh lakes, Apatani villages, Ranth Piisa at Hari village and Meadow Muse Homestay. The couple also visited the District Museum and the Craft Center from where they purchased eigth pieces of tribal curtain cloths costing Rs 22,000/- to be used at their Hyderabad home.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime and protocol officer Khoda Jailyang accorded a warm traditional welcome to the guests and hosted a formal dinner in their honour at Subansiri Sadan while Apatani Women Association of Ziro (AWAZ) general secretary and proprietor of Meadow Muse Homestay Leegang Anya arranged the following day’s dinner-cum-recreational social gathering.