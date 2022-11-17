Arunachal: Nuranang Day celebrated at Tawang War Memorial

TAWANG – The gallantry, sacrifice and commitment shown at Jaswant Garh during 1962 war with China was celebrated as Nuranang Day with solemnity on 17 Nov 2022 at Tawang War Memorial by paying tribute to those who stood their ground against all odds and held up Chinese advance for three days.

On the occasion of 60th anniversary of battle of Nuranang, Lt Gen RP Kalita, GOC-in-C Eastern Command laid wreath at Tawang War Memorial on behalf of a grateful nation in presence of Lt Gen DS Rana, GOC 4 Corps, family members of Sub Joginder Singh, PVC, Capt Mahavir Prasad, MVC, Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, MVC, Lance Naik Sardar Singh, VrC, Hav Govind Kamble, VrC and Rifleman Tabi Dafla.

Also Watch Tawang’s History

In addition, war veterans and other senior military and civil dignitaries paid homage to the gallant war heroes who made supreme sacrifice to protect the honour & integrity of the Nation during 1962 war. The wreath laying ceremony was followed by brief for the audience on the heroic actions of our gallant soldiers.

Many family members of the war heroes have travelled long distances from all over the country to join the troops of Indian Army and the locals on the 60th anniversary of the ’62 war, to pay their respect at the war memorial here. Lt Gen R P Kalita extended his gratitude on behalf of the nation to the family members for their family’s indelible contribution to the nation. Surviving veterans of 1962 War from the area were also present and were felicitated by the Army Commander.

Also Watch Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

Lt Gen R P Kalita highlighted the long tradition of the Indian Army towards unflinching loyalty, valour & sacrifice in the line of duty and the 1962 war was replete with examples of this spirit of devotion which had led Indian troops to stand their ground to the last man and the last bullet, even against overwhelming odds.

It should also be noted that it was in 1999, when Tawang War Memorial was established by the locals to pay tribute to the heroes of 1962. It has been renovated on the 60th anniversary of the 1962 war and will be inaugurated on 21st of this month.