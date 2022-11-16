ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Indian Army Commemorates 60 Yrs of Battle of Walong

Sixty years ago during the 1962 Sino - India war, the Indian Army gave a bloody nose to the Chinese in the Battle of Walong.

November 16, 2022
0 2 minutes read
Arunachal: Indian Army Commemorates 60 Yrs of Battle of Walong

WALONG-  Indian Army  celebrated Diamond Jubilee of the Battle of Walong, an effulgent example of unique bravery, guts & sacrifice by the Indian Army against the Chinese aggression in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh. Sixty years ago during the 1962 Sino – India war, the Indian Army gave a bloody nose to the Chinese in the Battle of Walong.

The Braveheart’s of Indian Army halted the advancing PLA soldiers for 27 days which forced them to sidestep its reserve division from Tawang Sector to Walong. Out numbered by the enemy, with little ammunition and no resources, our  valiant soldiers fought till the last man, last round. This saga of valour and sacrifice continues to  serve as a tale of inspiration for the generations to come.

Watch Video- Tawang Festival is a mirror of Monpa Culture and Traditions

The month long Diamond Jubilee Celebrations started on 17 October 2022 wherein it was inaugurated  by Lt Gen RC Tiwari, AVSM, SM, GOC, Spear Corps at Walong. During the Inaugural Ceremony, the GOC paid homage at the War Memorial and honoured War Veterans and Locals who had assisted in the war effort. Equipment Display & Cultural Programmes by the local populace were also showcased during the inaugural event.

Related Articles

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

The Celebrations were aligned to the events as they unfolded in 1962 and encompassed a large number of activities in Arunachal Pradesh and Upper Assam which included historical and adventure treks, Cycle Rally from Roing to Walong, Know Your Army and Equipment Displays, Motivational Lectures and Painting Competitions at educational institutes, Commemorative Tree Plantation, Clean and Green Walong Drive, Walong Mela and Movie Festival, Khel Mahotsav, Mini Marathons and inauguration of a Light and Sound Show at Walong.

In addition, a mega Motorcycle Expedition was undertaken from Tezpur to Walong which collected soil from major 1962 battlefields in Arunachal Pradesh and the same was instated at Walong War Memorial.

Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History

The iconic month long Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Battle of Walong culminated at Walong on 16 November 2022. The closing ceremony was graced by Lt Gen RP Kalita UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command.

Watch Video- Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

The Army Commander laid wreath at the Walong War Memorial & paid homage to the heroes of the battle.  During the ceremony, War Veterans, their NOKs & locals who assisted in the war effort were honoured.  Representatives of units which participated in Battle of Walong were also present during the somber function and they were felicitated.

Watch Video-  ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

Various adventure treks, cycle rally and Motorcycle Expedition were flagged in by the Army Commander. The audience were enthralled with a gripping performance of Gatka and Kalaripayattu by our men in uniform.

Furthermore, to immortalise the saga of valour and sacrifice of our Braveheart’s, the lore of Battle of Walong is being showcased in premium military establishments and many civilian institutes in the country.

The event received profused participation , response & support from the local populace which is a testimony of their indestructible hope & trust in the Indian Armed Forces.

Tags
November 16, 2022
0 2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Walkathon cum plogging program held to mark the Draft publication of Electoral roll day

Arunachal: Walkathon cum plogging program held to mark the Draft publication of Electoral roll day

November 9, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Police celebrate 50th Anniversary of it's Raising Day

Arunachal Pradesh Police celebrate 50th Anniversary of it’s Raising Day

November 8, 2022
Arunachal: High Level Committee Visits Yangte Valley

Arunachal: High Level Committee Visits Yangte Valley

November 8, 2022

Arunachal: Locals worried after Siang river turns muddy

November 8, 2022
Arunachal: ABK East Siang Women Wing visits Sainik School Niglok

Arunachal: ABK East Siang Women Wing visits Sainik School Niglok

November 7, 2022
Arunachal: Workshop on NRIMAP using Remote sensing and GIS technologies held at Namsai

Arunachal: Workshop on NRIMAP using Remote sensing and GIS technologies held at Namsai

November 7, 2022
Arunachal: Thousands of people across the state visited Muyu Village to pay their last respect to the departed leader Jambey Tashi

Arunachal: Thousands of people across the state visited Muyu Village to pay their last respect to the departed leader Jambey Tashi

November 7, 2022
Arunachal: A Pakhwada on Mahatma Gandhi ended at RGU

Arunachal: A Pakhwada on Mahatma Gandhi ended at RGU

November 6, 2022
Arunachal: weeklong library awareness program held at Namsai

Arunachal: weeklong library awareness program held at Namsai

November 5, 2022
Aruachal: FIDF fishery workshop conducted at Ziro

Aruachal: FIDF fishery workshop conducted at Ziro

November 5, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button