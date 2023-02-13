ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Workshop on SANKALP held at Namsai

The objective of workshop & Skill Mela was to create awareness among youth regarding various ongoing skill schemes being implemented by Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: February 13, 2023
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Workshop on SANKALP held at Namsai

NAMSAI- The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of Arunachal Pradesh organized a Workshop in collaboration with District Administration & Arunachal University of Studies, Namsai on SANKALP (Skill Acquisition and Knowledge awareness for Livelihood Promotion) followed by Annual Skill Mela – cum – Sensitization & Awareness Rally 2022-23 on 13th February 2023 at AUS, Conference Hall, Namsai District.

President Appoints Lt. General K T Parnaik, As New Governor Of Arunachal Pradesh

The objective of workshop & Skill Mela was to create awareness among youth regarding various ongoing skill schemes being implemented by Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The workshop catered as a common platform for other Development Departments to come in a common platform supplementing the efforts of the various Departments of awareness and sensitize their ongoing schemes among the Youth. The workshop was attended by more than 159 youths from different background in addition to the resource persons and other invitees.

Arunachal: State BJP felicitates newly elected MLA Tsering Lhamu

Related Articles

Chief Guest Zingnu Namchoom, MLA while addressing the youth emphasised the importance of being skilled and highlighted on the vision of making India a hub for skilled manpower across the globe. He highlighted various efforts of the Government in this direction and motivated the youth for coming forward in strengthening the skilling eco systems. He appreciated the initiative being taken up like Japanese Language learning classes by the youth to facilitate employment opportunities in overseas especially in Japan under Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) & Technical Intern Training Program (TITP).

Subu Tabin, Director, SDE in his keynote address briefed the audience of the objectives of the workshop on SANKALP Project & Skill Mela and informed about various skill Development initiatives taken by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Zimik, SEO, NSDC emphasised upon NSDC’s initiatives with respect to taking skilling to International level, and benefits of schemes like Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) & Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) offering job/ internship opportunities overseas and process and eligibility for availing the same.

The Deputy Commissioner cum DSC Chairperson, Namsai, C. R Khampa in his speech, highlighted the importance of acquiring skills and need of skilled youth in present scenario. He also emphasized and motivated the youths to take benefits from various schemes implemented by the Government. He urged upon the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship to conduct skill gap study in the district which is of utmost very importance.

Jisuel Dongri, State coordinator, of Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Kamal Roy, DDM NABARD, Mr. Vipin Rawat, Assistant Registrar, highlighted various skilling initiatives of their respective organisations.

Tags
Last Updated: February 13, 2023
2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Reintegration of the Misguided Youths in the Mainstream: Need for an Effective Rehabilitation Policy

Arunachal: Reintegration of the Misguided Youths in the Mainstream: Need for an Effective Rehabilitation Policy

Arunachal: DC Papumpare asked Quarry and crusher owners operating illegally to apply for license within 15 days.

Arunachal: DC Papum pare asked Quarry and crusher owners operating illegally to apply for license within 15 days.

Arunachal: One day stakeholders meet on medicinal & aromatic plants in Pasighat

Arunachal: One day stakeholders meet on medicinal & aromatic plants in Pasighat

Arunachal: APPSC gets new chairman, 3 members

Arunachal: APPSC gets new chairman, 3 members

Arunachal: Kaling Moyong lays foundation for the construction of a auditorium cum convention hall at JN College, Pasighat

Arunachal: Kaling Moyong lays foundation for the construction of a auditorium cum convention hall at JN College, Pasighat

Arunachal: BJP nominee Tsering Lhamu likely to win unopposed Lumla by-poll

Arunachal: BJP nominee Tsering Lhamu likely to win unopposed Lumla by-poll

Arunachal: Adi Mishing Baane Kebang observes its 11th foundation day

Arunachal: Adi Mishing Baane Kebang observes its 11th foundation day

Arunachal: A weeklong free computer course in Longding

Arunachal: A weeklong free computer course in Longding

Arunachal: Good Samaritan act by Robin Hibu

Arunachal: Good Samaritan act by Robin Hibu

Arunachal: Sankalp workshop conducted at Ziro

Arunachal: Sankalp workshop conducted at Ziro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button