Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor presents Governor’s Silver Salver to 5 MADRAS Regiment

Last Updated: February 13, 2023
ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented the Governor’s Silver Salver to the 5th Battalion of the 5 MADRAS Regiment at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar today, February 13, 2023.

Felicitating the Army Personnels of 5 MADRAS, the Governor praised the Regiment for their dedicated operational duty, alertness in dealing with emergency situations and advised them to shoulder the responsibility to uphold the Battalion and Regiment’s name, fame and elan.

Recalling his early days of joining the 18 MADRAS (Mysore) Regiment on his commissioning from Indian Military Academy (IMA) way back in 1961, the Governor praised the Regiment for its professional competence and devotion to duty.

He said that each and every one, right from the junior most sepoy up to the commanding officer in the Battalion is the stakeholders in the Battalion and have collective responsibility to raise the ‘Name and Fame’ of the Regiment and serve the nation with dedication and commitment.

Col R P Singh, Captain Akash Yadaav, Sub Major B GunniRaju, Sepoy B Ramesh Naidu and Sepoy Basavaraj M received the Governor’s Trophy on the occasion.

