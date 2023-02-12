Arunachal: State BJP felicitates newly elected MLA Tsering Lhamu

ITANAGAR- State BJP team lead by President Biyuram Wahge congratulated and felicitated Mrs Tsering Lhamo, newly elect MLA from 1-Lumla Assembly Constituency. The felicitation programme was held at State BJP Office here on Sunday.

While congratulating Mrs Tsering Lhamo , state BJP president Biyuram Wahge said that, the wining of Mrs Lahmo shows the full faith of Arunachal’s people on the BJP Govt. He said that Lumla Assembly constituency is developing very fast and hope that Mrs Lhamo will carry forward all round developmental in Lumla assembly constituency.

Mrs Tsering Lhamo newly elect MLA thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and all rank and file of BJP Arunachal Pradesh for faith on him and nominated BJP official candidate for the bye-election from 1-Lumla Assembly constituency.

She thanks to the people of Tawang district for faith on him. She assured to work for all round development in Lumla Assembly constituency as well state as a whole and also assured to follow ideology of BJP and basic mantra of the party “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas”.

The program was attended by Biyuram Wahge MLA cum State President, State General Secretary Nalong Mize, Vice-President Tagin Siga, Viney Gupta State BJP Treasurer, Thungri Effa Charman AP Bamboo Resources Development Agency, Party Spokespersons Techi Necha, Dominic Tadar, State Secretaries Ashok Sanchoju, Tiring Tiri, Joram Tat, Smti Toko Yapa, Nabam Mavan Hina Convener Publication Cell, Porchu Tamin Convener Library Cell, Nima Sange Co-Convener Media Department, Hanium Tachu State President ST Morcha, and karyakartas.