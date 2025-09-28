Arunachal

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for PMJVK projects in Papum Pare district

He called upon the implementing agencies to ensure high standards of quality, timely completion, and long-term public benefit from these projects.

Last Updated: 28/09/2025
1 minute read
YUPIA-  Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, today laid the foundation stones for two key projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) at Yupia, Papum Pare District.

The projects include the infrastructure development of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Jote under Sangdupota Circle with a sanctioned cost of ₹2 crore, and the construction of a Multipurpose Hall at Sangring village under Sagalee with a sanctioned cost of ₹1 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Rijiju reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to inclusive growth and equitable development across all regions. He called upon the implementing agencies to ensure high standards of quality, timely completion, and long-term public benefit from these projects.

The Minister also urged officers and officials to work with sincerity and dedication to realize the vision of sustainable development in Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.

The programme was attended by Nabam Rebia, Member of Rajya Sabha, Nabam Vivek, MLA, 14-Doimukh; Tojir Kadu, MLA, 36-Nari-Koyu; Mrs Nabam Yakum, HZPC, Papum Pare; Ms. Vishakha Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Papum Pare; along with senior officers, community leaders, and local residents.

