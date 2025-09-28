Arunachal: World Tourism Day Celebrated in Longding

LONGDING- Longding marked World Tourism Day 2025 with a vibrant celebration under the global theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.” The event was jointly organized by the Department of Tourism, Longding Tourism Club (LTC), and the Headhunters Wancho Motorcycle Club.

The day began with an insightful briefing on tourism’s significance by Shoman Wangpan, Chairman of LTC, at Longding Parking Lodge, followed by a ceremonial Bullet bike rally to Kanubari Check Gate. Guests were warmly welcomed at the checkpoint, before the bikers and LTC team regrouped at Jangling Resort, Tissing, where the main program was held.

Also Read- Namsai Observes World Tourism Day with Workshop on Responsible and Sustainable Tourism

Dingzang Baham, Circle Officer, Longding, graced the occasion as Chief Guest, while Topha Wangsu, Dy. SP, attended as Guest of Honour. District Tourism Officer Tanyup Kopak pledged to advance the district’s tourism sector, proudly embracing Wancho identity while serving the land.

The Headhunters Wancho Motorcycle Club President, Mr. Ahon Wangpan, highlighted the club’s efforts in promoting Wancho culture as a unique attraction for tourists, calling its members ambassadors of local heritage.

In their addresses, Dy. SP Wangsu emphasized tourist safety and law awareness, while CO Baham called for cleanliness and hygiene as essential to tourism growth.

Also Read- ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

The program featured cultural performances by the Niaunu Girls Dance Troupe and Mr. Manthak Wangjen, adding a festive touch. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Adv. Anita Wangpan, acknowledging all participants and contributors, including Wancho media representative Mr. Tawang Wangjen.

The celebration reflected Longding’s commitment to promoting tourism through community involvement, cultural pride, and sustainable practices.