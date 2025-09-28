Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation Stones for Sadbhavna Mandaps at Dutta and Siiro under PMJVK

ZIRO- Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, today laid the foundation stones for Sadbhavna Mandaps at Dutta and Siiro under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) 2024-25.

Rijiju, in his keynote speech, praised the people of Ziro for their effective use of government funds and encouraged youth to explore ecotourism ventures, citing Arunachal’s natural wealth in forests, rivers, and mountains. He emphasized that judicious resource use and sustainable tourism could help Arunachal Pradesh achieve the highest per capita income in the country.

He further lauded the Ziro Festival of Music for placing both Ziro Valley and Arunachal Pradesh on the global map, strengthening tourism and the local economy.

In his address, MLA Hage Appa thanked the Union Minister for his continuous support and urged locals to make wise use of government resources and welfare schemes.

The visit reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to the welfare and inclusive development of Ziro Valley under PMJVK and other flagship initiatives.

The ceremony, held at Government Middle School, Siiro, was attended by Hage Appa, MLA of Ziro; Tojir Kadu, MLA of Nari-Koyu; Deputy Commissioner Mrs Oli Perme; Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra; ZPMs Mrs Koj Yana (Dutta) and Mrs Hibu Oche (Siiro); PRI members; officials; student union representatives; and members of the public.