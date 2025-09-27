Arunachal

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation of Six PMJVK Projects in Seppa, East Kameng

Later, Rijiju interacted with shopkeepers and traders at Seppa Market to gather firsthand feedback on GST reforms and their practical benefits.

Last Updated: 27/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation of Six PMJVK Projects in Seppa, East Kameng

SEPPA-  Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs & Minority Affairs, visited Seppa in East Kameng District to lay the foundation stone of six projects sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

The event, held at the District Secretariat Conference Hall, was attended by Ealing Tallang, MLA (10-Seppa East), Hayeng Mangfi, MLA (9-Chayang Tajo), Himanshu Nigam Deputy Commissioner, Seppa, and Kamdam Sikom Superintendent of Police, Seppa.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- ICAR Basar Hosts Training on Quality Seed Production for Arunachal Farmers

In his address, Rijiju emphasized the importance of PMJVK projects in fostering inclusive growth and development in East Kameng. He highlighted the government’s commitment to empowering local communities through improved infrastructure, skill development training for youth, and better economic opportunities.

The Minister also spoke on recent GST reforms, their impact on small traders, and assured continued support for local businesses. He further underlined the upcoming Frontier Highway as a gamechanger for connectivity and economic activity in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

Later, Rijiju interacted with shopkeepers and traders at Seppa Market to gather firsthand feedback on GST reforms and their practical benefits.

The visit witnessed enthusiastic participation of administrative officers, Heads of Departments, and local dignitaries, marking a significant milestone in the district’s path towards progress.

Tags
Last Updated: 27/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Nationwide Shramdaan “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” Observed at Ziro

Arunachal: Nationwide Shramdaan “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” Observed at Ziro

Arunachal: Tawang Tourism Gets a Boost with Capacity-Building Training for Stakeholders

Arunachal: Tawang Tourism Gets a Boost with Capacity-Building Training for Stakeholders

‘Aroma of Arunachal’: Cooking Competition Showcases Tribal Flavours on World Tourism Day

‘Aroma of Arunachal’: Cooking Competition Showcases Tribal Flavours on World Tourism Day

Arunachal: APWWS Conducts Legal Rights Awareness Programme at Tuting

Arunachal: APWWS Conducts Legal Rights Awareness Programme at Tuting

Also Read- Assam Bids Tearful Farewell to Zubeen Garg: Lakhs Gather as State Declares Three-Day Mourning

Arunachal: Adi Artistes Association Pays Tribute to Musical Legend Late Zubeen Garg in Pasighat

Arunachal: West Kameng Bandh Concludes Peacefully Amid Ongoing Teacher Posting Crisis

Arunachal: West Kameng Bandh Concludes Peacefully Amid Ongoing Teacher Posting Crisis

Arunachal: Mini Secretariat, Yachuli Recognized as Clean Public Space Under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025

Arunachal: Mini Secretariat, Yachuli Recognized as Clean Public Space Under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025

Arunachal: Ojing Tasing Dedicates State & District PRI Training Centre to the People

Arunachal: Ojing Tasing Dedicates State & District PRI Training Centre to the People

Arunachal: Mega Legal Awareness Programme Conducted at Yachuli, Empowering Marginalized Communities

Arunachal: Mega Legal Awareness Programme Conducted at Yachuli, Empowering Marginalized Communities

Arunachal: TWS Women Wing Leads Green Initiative with “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Plantation Drive in Pasighat

Arunachal: TWS Women Wing Leads Green Initiative with “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Plantation Drive in Pasighat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button