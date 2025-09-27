Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation of Six PMJVK Projects in Seppa, East Kameng

SEPPA- Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs & Minority Affairs, visited Seppa in East Kameng District to lay the foundation stone of six projects sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

The event, held at the District Secretariat Conference Hall, was attended by Ealing Tallang, MLA (10-Seppa East), Hayeng Mangfi, MLA (9-Chayang Tajo), Himanshu Nigam Deputy Commissioner, Seppa, and Kamdam Sikom Superintendent of Police, Seppa.

In his address, Rijiju emphasized the importance of PMJVK projects in fostering inclusive growth and development in East Kameng. He highlighted the government’s commitment to empowering local communities through improved infrastructure, skill development training for youth, and better economic opportunities.

The Minister also spoke on recent GST reforms, their impact on small traders, and assured continued support for local businesses. He further underlined the upcoming Frontier Highway as a gamechanger for connectivity and economic activity in Arunachal Pradesh.

Later, Rijiju interacted with shopkeepers and traders at Seppa Market to gather firsthand feedback on GST reforms and their practical benefits.

The visit witnessed enthusiastic participation of administrative officers, Heads of Departments, and local dignitaries, marking a significant milestone in the district’s path towards progress.