Arunachal: Training on “Cultivation and Production Practices of Buckwheat and Quinoa Crop in Mid Hills “

BASAR- The ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre in Basar recently organized a three-day training program from 20th to 22nd March, 2024 titled “Cultivation and Production Practices of Buckwheat and Quinoa Crop in the Mid Hills of Arunachal Pradesh.” The aim of the program was to promote the cultivation of these potential crops in tribal areas in the mid hills of Arunachal Pradesh. Held at the ICAR Research Farm in Gori, Leparada, the event received generous sponsorship from AICRP Potential Crop.

Fifty enthusiastic farmer trainees from Tirbin, Dari, and SHGs from Nyigam of Leparada district, as well as farmers from Aalo district of Arunachal Pradesh, actively participated in the program. Dr. Raghuveer Singh, the esteemed Senior Scientist and Head (i/c) of ICAR, Basar, graced the occasion, providing comprehensive insights into the principles and benefits of potential crops in the mid hills of Arunachal Pradesh.

Distinguished scientists such as Dr. Ampee Tasung (Scientist, Soil Science), Dr. Thejangulie Angami (Scientist, Fruit Science), Dr. Doni Jini (Scientist, VEE), Dr. Raghuveer Singh (Scientist, Plant Pathology), Dr. R.A. Alone (Scientist, Agroforestry), Ms. Ashwini Suryawanshi (Scientist, Land & Water Mgt) delivered technical briefings on various topics, including cultivation and promotion of buckwheat and quinoa, and the importance of potential crops in agriculture and allied subjects. Additionally, technical and young professionals such as Mr. Kaushik Bhagawati, Mr. Navajyoti Das, Mikar Nyodu, Nyamo Dirchi, and Drema shared valuable insights on topics like climate-smart agriculture, climate change, and traditional ethno-medicines.

The program also featured a field day on Buckwheat and Quinoa cultivation graced by the monitoring team led by Dr. Dayanidhi Mishra, Director, PME, OUAT, Bhubaneshwar, and Dr. Amit Kumar, Scientist, ICAR RC NEH, Meghalaya, and Dr. L. Wangchu, Head, ICAR, Basar. The farmers were taken for a field visit for hands-on demonstrations of nursery bed preparation, cattle feed preparation, contour farming, mushroom bag preparation, and vermicompost preparation at the ICAR Research Farm, Gori, enhancing their practical understanding of natural farming practices.

As part of the training program, farmers were also presented with participation certificates from the scientists of ICAR, Basar.

The farmers provided overwhelmingly positive feedback, expressing satisfaction with the informative and inspiring sessions conducted by the scientists from ICAR, Basar. This event highlights the commitment of the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region to empower local farmers and promote agricultural growth in the region.