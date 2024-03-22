ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NGOs spread waste awareness for World Water Day

The campaign focused on the critical practice of source segregation.

Last Updated: March 22, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: NGOs spread waste awareness for World Water Day

ITANAGAR-  In observance of World Water Day, fieldworkers from the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society (AMMS) conducted on a door-to-door Information Education and Communication campaign to educate residents about the importance of solid waste management and its impact on our precious water resources in the Chandranagar area here Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign focused on the critical practice of source segregation. Fieldworkers explained how separating waste at the household level – organics, recyclables, and non-biodegradables – allows for proper disposal and maximizes recycling opportunities.

Also Read- Congress fields former CM Tuki from Arunachal Pradesh West LS seat

This not only reduces the overall waste burden but also prevents harmful materials from contaminating waterways.

Related Articles

Residents were also informed about the benefits of composting wet waste at home. By diverting organic materials from landfills, individuals can create nutrient-rich compost for their gardens, promoting a more sustainable waste management cycle.

Also Read- Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in liquor probe Case

The campaign served as a stark reminder of the dangers of littering and improper waste disposal.

Fieldworkers emphasized the severe consequences of dumping waste into rivers and other water bodies. This not only pollutes the water source but also disrupts aquatic ecosystems.

The IEC campaign is supported by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

Tags
Last Updated: March 22, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Mass Resignation of BJP office bearers in 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency

Arunachal: Mass Resignation of BJP office bearers in 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency

Arunachal University of Studies holds it’s 8th Convocation

Arunachal University of Studies holds it’s 8th Convocation

Arunachal: Kalaktang BJP MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma joins NPP

Arunachal: Kalaktang BJP MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma joins NPP

Arunachal Assembly Polls 2024: BJP Holds meeting with Party's MLA candidates

Arunachal Assembly Polls 2024: BJP Holds meeting with Party’s MLA candidates

Arunachal: DEO LSD and Keyi Panyor briefs political parties for peaceful poll

Arunachal: DEO LSD and Keyi Panyor briefs political parties for peaceful poll

Arunachal: FAM Tour for Cultural Guide Training participants concludes at Ziro

Arunachal: FAM Tour for Cultural Guide Training participants concludes at Ziro

Arunachal: Over Rs 59 Lakhs Cash seized by Ziro police

Arunachal: Over Rs 59 Lakhs Cash seized by Ziro police

Arunachal: Mariyang-Geku A/C BJP candidate Olom Panyang given warm reception at Ruksin

Arunachal: Mariyang-Geku A/C BJP candidate Olom Panyang given warm reception at Ruksin

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates multiple projects at Longding

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates multiple projects at Longding

3F Oil Palm’s unit marks Arunachal Pradesh's first Oil Palm Processing Unit

3F Oil Palm’s unit marks Arunachal Pradesh’s first Oil Palm Processing Unit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button