Arunachal: NGOs spread waste awareness for World Water Day

ITANAGAR- In observance of World Water Day, fieldworkers from the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society (AMMS) conducted on a door-to-door Information Education and Communication campaign to educate residents about the importance of solid waste management and its impact on our precious water resources in the Chandranagar area here Friday.

The campaign focused on the critical practice of source segregation. Fieldworkers explained how separating waste at the household level – organics, recyclables, and non-biodegradables – allows for proper disposal and maximizes recycling opportunities.

This not only reduces the overall waste burden but also prevents harmful materials from contaminating waterways.

Residents were also informed about the benefits of composting wet waste at home. By diverting organic materials from landfills, individuals can create nutrient-rich compost for their gardens, promoting a more sustainable waste management cycle.

The campaign served as a stark reminder of the dangers of littering and improper waste disposal.

Fieldworkers emphasized the severe consequences of dumping waste into rivers and other water bodies. This not only pollutes the water source but also disrupts aquatic ecosystems.

The IEC campaign is supported by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.