Arunachal: Swachhata campaign continue in ICR

BANDERDEWA/NAHARLAGUN- “ Sawchhata Campaign will continue, we won’t stop here ‘ said Mayor Tamme Phassang while participating in the cleanliness drive being organized by the members of IMC Ward No. 20 under Swachhata Hi Seva campaign here at Banderdewa on Saturday.

In his address to the media, Mayor Phassang stated that although the current phase of the Swachhata campaign will formally conclude on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. However, the broader mission to maintain cleanliness in the city will persist.

He emphasized that sustained efforts are essential and that “Jan Bhagidaari” (public participation) remains the driving force behind achieving a truly clean and green urban environment.

Mayor further urged residents of Banderdewa to prioritize cleanliness, noting that the area serves as the gateway to the state capital and should reflect the community’s commitment to a welcoming and well-maintained environment for both residents and tourists.

“Along with keeping the surroundings clean, we must also enhance our hospitality to make our city more attractive to visitors,” he added.

In addition to Banderdewa, Mayor Phassang participated in another cleanliness drive at IMC Ward No. 18, underscoring the widespread nature of the campaign.

He noted that similar drives were occurring simultaneously across multiple wards, involving active participation from residents and IMC officials.

Joint Commissioner -IMC Datum Gadi, who was part of the Ward 18 initiative, shared insights into the scale of the city’s waste management efforts, stating that the IMC currently clears over 80 tons of garbage daily.

However, he emphasized that public cooperation is critical for further progress. Despite efforts such as fines and awareness campaigns, many residents continue to dispose of waste improperly. Gadi appealed to the public to embrace proper waste disposal practices and make use of IMC services.

Corporators from various wards, including Kipa Loram (Ward No. 20), Kipa Takum (Ward No. 18), and Lokam Anand (Ward No. 1), were also actively participated in the cleanliness campaign, demonstrating a unified effort to make the city clean and Green.