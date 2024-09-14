Arunachal: Swacchata hi Seva Campaign flagged at Tezu

TEZU- The Swacchata Hi Seva Campaign was officially launched today from Gandhi Chowk, Tezu. District Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh addressed the gathering, emphasizing the district administration’s commitment to making Lohit District one of the cleanest districts in the country.

He announced that awareness programs will be organized to support this initiative.

DC Saurabh highlighted that penalties ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹1 lakh will be enforced on individuals and establishments responsible for contributing to unhygienic and unclean conditions in the district.

He urged all citizens to participate actively in maintaining cleanliness to achieve this goal.

The event included a skit performance and a cleanliness drive in the Bazar area.

The program saw participation from Kunal Yadav, ADC Tezu, all Heads of Departments (HODs), college students, NSS volunteers, NGOs, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and other community members.