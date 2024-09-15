Arunachal: Man arrested with Heroin from Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN– The Naharlagun Police has apprehended an individual for possession of heroin under Operation Dawn, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun.

The operation was led by Inspector K. Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun Police Station, along with a dedicated team consisting of HC Taki Moya, Ct Sanu T Raaj, Ct Tadar Aneek, and Ct Tadar Kabung. The operation was carried out under the direct supervision of SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo.

The arrest occurred on the evening of 14th September 2024 following actionable intelligence regarding the movement of a suspected drug trafficker. The team intercepted a Tata Nexon, bearing the registration number AR01Q-0633, at Dokum Colony, Naharlagun. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 12.6 grams of heroin concealed within a soap cage hidden in footwear.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Rajen Brahma, aged 30, a permanent resident of village Basbaari, PS Kajigaon, Kokrajhar, Assam.

Brahma was arrested at the scene, and a criminal case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Naharlagun Police Station.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts under Operation Dawn by ICR Naharlagun police to dismantle the networks that supply illegal drugs in the region.

Naharlagun Police appeal to the public to continue providing valuable information that can assist in anti-drug operations.