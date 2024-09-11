Crime

Arunachal: Two Heroin Traffickers arrested with Heroin

Traffickers were suspected of selling heroin in the Borum area under Papu Nallah's jurisdiction.

Arunachal: Two Heroin Traffickers arrested with Heroin
Photo- Naharlagun Police

NAHARLAGUN-  Papu Hills police arrested two persons involved in Heroin trafficking, recovered  7 gms heroin from their possession and also seized a Vehicle used by traffickers, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

SP informed that “On 10th September 2024, based on reliable intelligence, Papu Hills Police successfully apprehended two individuals involved in heroin trafficking in the Papu Nallah area”.

The operation was led by a team consisting of Inspector T. Mai, Officer-in-Charge of Papu Hills Police Station, SI A.K. Jha, H/C J Lego, Constables P. Halder and P. Saikia.

The suspects, identified as Techi Lej Tara (34) and Dilwar Hussain (36), were suspected of selling heroin in the Borum area under Papu Nallah’s jurisdiction.

Upon receiving credible information, the police team, under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun and SP Naharlagun, swiftly proceeded to the site.

Upon arriving at the location, the suspects attempted to flee in a car. A chase ensued, culminating in their apprehension near the Banderdewa Check Gate.

Upon conducting a search, six vials containing approximately 7.570 grams of suspected heroin were recovered from the possession of Techi Lej Tara. The Maruti Suzuki vehicle used by the suspects was also seized for further investigation.

Both individuals were arrested under various sections of NDPS Act. Further investigations are ongoing.

