Arunachal: Hindi Saptah Samaroh begins in DPGC, Kamki

The first day featured literary competitions, including poetry recitation, extempore Speech and Hindi Spelling Writing competition.

Last Updated: September 14, 2024
KAMKI-  The Department of Hindi, Donyi-Polo Government College (DPGC), Kamki in West Siang District today launched the Hindi Saptah Samaroh, a week-long celebration of Hindi literature and language, to commemorate Hindi Diwas.

The event began with great enthusiasm and fervor, showcasing the department’s commitment to promoting Hindi language and culture.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the college’s Silver Jubilee Hall, was graced by Dr. Priyanka Priyadarshini, Associate Professor of Economics. A total of 90 students participated, and 12 faculty members attended the event.

The first day featured literary competitions, including poetry recitation, extempore Speech and Hindi Spelling Writing competition.

The week-long celebration is studded with a  series of literary and cultural activities, led by Department Head Shri Gesen Ete and Coordinated by Dr. Doge Ngomdir.

The event will conclude with a valedictory ceremony, where winners and participants of literary and cultural competitions will receive prizes and certificates.

