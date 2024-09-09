Arunachal

Arunachal: Students from RRU Gujrat interact with Tawang Officials regarding Vibrant Village Programme

Last Updated: September 9, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Students from RRU Gujrat interact with Tawang Officials regarding Vibrant Village Programme

TAWANG- Students from the School of Internal Security and Police Administration at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gujarat, interacted with Sang Khandu, the In-Charge Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, and other key officials of the Tawang district, regarding activities under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP).

The event took place in the conference hall of the DC office in Tawang and was attended by 27 students from RRU.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

EAC-cum-DPO Tawang, Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, provided an overview of the projects being undertaken in the district under VVP through a PowerPoint presentation. Following the presentation, the respective heads of offices addressed the students’ queries.

The students expressed interest in the development of adventure tourism, the government’s efforts to provide basic amenities such as education and drinking water, and the potential for sustainable tourism in the region through the Vibrant Village Programme.

Also Read- Drinking water supply to Tawang and surrounding areas disrupted

The In-Charge Deputy Commissioner welcomed the students, encouraging them, as future citizens of the country, to explore various regions and understand the developmental initiatives being carried out by government departments and agencies.

Also Read- Monpa community of Arunachal Pradesh offers long-life prayers for the Dalai Lama

Dy. Commandant of ITBP, Regi PD, who is coordinating the tour from September 9-14, also addressed the students. The tour includes field visits to villages under the Vibrant Village Programme, with a planned visit to the Vibrant Villages in the Jemeithang circle starting on September 11.

Tags
Last Updated: September 9, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards to teachers

Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards to teachers

Arunachal: DTCC Tawang holds meeting to raise awareness about COTPA 2003

Arunachal: DTCC Tawang holds meeting to raise awareness about COTPA 2003

Gona Niji to showcase Arunchal culture in ‘Celebrating North East India’ to be held at Türkiye

Gona Niji to showcase Arunchal culture in ‘Celebrating North East India’ to be held at Türkiye

Arunachal: Consultative meeting for merger of low and zero enrolment schools held at Yupia

Arunachal: Consultative meeting for merger of low and zero enrolment schools held at Yupia

Arunachal: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Anjaw celebrated National Nutrition Week

Arunachal: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Anjaw celebrated National Nutrition Week

Pema Khandu reviews the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Pema Khandu reviews the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Narcotics Coordination Committee Meeting Held in Tawang

Arunachal: Narcotics Coordination Committee Meeting Held in Tawang

Arunachal: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former West Kameng DC and 2 Other Officials in Corruption Case

Arunachal: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former West Kameng DC and 2 Other Officials in Corruption Case

Arunachal: Governor participates in Mithun Day celebration

Arunachal: Governor participates in Mithun Day celebration

Arunachal: Former Minister Medi Ram Dodum passes away

Arunachal: Former Minister Medi Ram Dodum passes away

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button