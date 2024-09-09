Arunachal

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Unveils Bust of Late Khapriso Krong at IGCC in Tezu

She also expressed gratitude for the guidance and support she had received from Krong during her political journey.

Last Updated: September 9, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Unveils Bust of Late Khapriso Krong at IGCC in Tezu

TEZU-  Mrs Dasanglu Pul,  Minister for Women and Child Development, Science and Technology, and Cultural Affairs, unveiled a bust of the late Khapriso Krong, the former Minister of Education and founder of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC), at the college campus in Tezu.

In her speech, the minister highlighted the significant contributions of late Khapriso Krong to the education sector in Lohit District and across Arunachal Pradesh. She also expressed gratitude for the guidance and support she had received from Krong during her political journey.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Addressing the gathering, MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai praised the late Khapriso Krong as a key figure in revolutionizing the education sector in Lohit.

He emphasized that the establishment of IGGC has brought positive changes within the Mishmi community by making higher education more accessible. Dr. Chai also proposed renaming the college to “Khapriso Krong Government College” and mentioned that steps towards this have already been initiated.

Also Read- Chinese troops allegedly enters inside Indian territory in Anjaw

Dr. Kangki Megu, Principal of IGGC, also spoke at the event, noting that Khapriso Krong’s vision was to ensure that quality education reaches every doorstep, making it accessible to village communities.

A PowerPoint presentation showcasing the life and contributions of Khapriso Krong was shown, and his family members were honored during the ceremony.

The event was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh, Heads of Departments, faculty members, and representatives of student unions.

Tags
Last Updated: September 9, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: RGU organized Orientation cum Induction Ceremony for Commerce students

Arunachal: RGU organized Orientation cum Induction Ceremony for Commerce students

Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards to teachers

Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards to teachers

Arunachal: DTCC Tawang holds meeting to raise awareness about COTPA 2003

Arunachal: DTCC Tawang holds meeting to raise awareness about COTPA 2003

Gona Niji to showcase Arunchal culture in ‘Celebrating North East India’ to be held at Türkiye

Gona Niji to showcase Arunchal culture in ‘Celebrating North East India’ to be held at Türkiye

Arunachal: Consultative meeting for merger of low and zero enrolment schools held at Yupia

Arunachal: Consultative meeting for merger of low and zero enrolment schools held at Yupia

Arunachal: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Anjaw celebrated National Nutrition Week

Arunachal: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Anjaw celebrated National Nutrition Week

Pema Khandu reviews the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Pema Khandu reviews the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Narcotics Coordination Committee Meeting Held in Tawang

Arunachal: Narcotics Coordination Committee Meeting Held in Tawang

Arunachal: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former West Kameng DC and 2 Other Officials in Corruption Case

Arunachal: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former West Kameng DC and 2 Other Officials in Corruption Case

Arunachal: Governor participates in Mithun Day celebration

Arunachal: Governor participates in Mithun Day celebration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button