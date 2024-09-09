Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein attends 54th GST Council Meeting in Delhi

NEW DELHI- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the 54th GST Council Meeting held today at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, and co-chaired by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

During the meet, Arunachal Pradesh formally endorsed the minutes of the 53rd GST Council meeting and the decisions of the GST Implementation Committee (GIC) regarding deemed ratification.

The State also supported the recommendations of the Law Committee, Fitment Committee, and IT Grievance Redressal Committee, particularly the proposed adjustments to GST rates for goods and services.

In line with these discussions at the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein has requested for Research Grants received by Universities and Institutions to be exempted from the purview of GST.

Putting forward his view, Mein stated that the nature of research grants may be treated as a subsidy owing to its overarching impact on the welfare and benefit of the public, without leading to commercialization or business.

Furthermore, in a bid to streamline financial transactions, Arunachal Pradesh has integrated UPI, Credit Card, and Debit Card payment options. The state expressed support for the B2C e-Invoicing Pilot Project, which is anticipated to simplify invoicing processes and improve efficiency.

Additionally, Arunachal Pradesh endorsed proposals related to the ITC re-claim ledger and RCM ledger, aiming to resolve mismatch issues. The state also backed the proposal for enhanced data sharing to optimize GST compliance and supported the exemption of individual health insurance premiums and pure-term individual life insurance policies, including their reinsurance.

The GST Council Meet aims to streamline financial operations, improve compliance, and deliver broader benefits to the public by creating a more efficient and transparent tax system nationwide.

Among other dignitaries who attended, include Chief Ministers of Goa and Meghalaya, Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, as well as Finance Ministers from various States and Union Territories, along with senior officers from both Union and State governments.