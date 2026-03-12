Arunachal: State Conference on Child Rights Held in Yupia

YUPIA- A one-day State-Level Conference on key issues concerning child rights was held at the ZPC Conference Hall in Yupia on Thursday.

The programme was organised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in collaboration with the Women and Child Development Department and the Papum Pare district administration.

Addressing the gathering, SCPCR Chairperson Anya Ratan stressed the need for stronger coordination among stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of child protection laws. She also raised concerns over the growing number of unrecognized private schools, stating that around 32 such institutions are reportedly operating in the Itanagar Capital Region.

Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav highlighted the importance of awareness and community involvement in addressing issues such as youth suicides and POCSO cases. She informed that the district administration is preparing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for residential schools following recent ragging incidents.

SP Taru Gusar also spoke about issues including juvenile delinquency, drug addiction and exploitation of minors, calling for collective efforts from parents, institutions and authorities.

The conference also included technical sessions on bullying and cyberbullying in schools, child trafficking prevention, and creating safe environments for children, followed by an interactive discussion.

Officials, teachers, Anganwadi workers, police personnel and community representatives attended the programme.