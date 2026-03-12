SCCZ Signs MoU with Gandhigram Rural Institute

GANDHIGRAM- Saint Claret College (Autonomous), Ziro (SCCZ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed to be University), Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, to strengthen academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed on March 11 at Gandhigram during the international conference “Geoinformatics for Sustainable Development and Innovation – GEO SDI 2026.”

The agreement was signed by Dr. M. Sundaramari, Registrar (in-charge) of GRI, and Dr. Fr. Allwyn Mendoz, Principal of SCCZ.

Also Read- Arunachal Delegates join Tenchuk prayers in Dharamshala

The collaboration will focus on areas such as Geoinformatics, Remote Sensing, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), natural resource management, environmental studies, and disaster management.

Under the agreement, the institutions will promote faculty and student exchange programmes, skill development training, collaborative research projects, consultancy services, and joint organization of conferences, workshops and short-term courses.

Also Read- State Conference on Child Rights Held in Yupia

The MoU will remain valid for three years, with the possibility of extension based on mutual agreement.

Officials said the partnership is expected to open new academic and research opportunities for students and faculty members in emerging geospatial and rural development-related fields.