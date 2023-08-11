Arunachal: Solung Football tournament begins at Yingkiong

YINGKIONG ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A fortnight-long Solung Football Tournament 2023 organized by the Central Solung Festival Celebration Committee, Yingkiong, Upper Siang district was kicked off by Tadar Appa, Director, Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh who graced the opening ceremony as chief guest at General ground, Yingkiong today.

While gracing in the kick off occasion amidst the presence of ZPC Upper Siang, Superintendent of Police, Secretary, YTMWA, public leaders, Committee members and participating teams, Appa said that such football tournaments during the festive occasions serves youths and other sport loving personalities to develop more sporting talents and abilities besides keeping one healthy physically and mentally.

He appealed to all the players to maintain the spirit of sportsmanship and celebrate the festival of Solung with great pomp and show.

In total 14 teams from across the district are participating in the tournament. In today’s inaugural match played between Dipu City FC vs Gobuk FC and the former won the later by 2-0 goals.