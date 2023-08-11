Arunachal: ASRLM organsied Credit Camp in Ruksin

RUKSIN- The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission ( ASRLM ) , Ruksin, GoAP successfully concluded Credit Camp in presence of ADC, ZPMs, HoDs of line deptt, Branch Managers and SHGs under Ruksin Block.

Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Block Mission Management Unit, Ruksin in collaboration with the District Mission Management Unit (Pangin Cluster), successfully conducted CREDIT CAMP.

The Day long event was organised to mark the formal disbursement of Credit -amount amounting Rs. 30,34,500/- (thirty lakh thirty four thousand five hundred) to 24 Self Help Groups federated under ArSRLM, Ruksin Block through ceremonial cheques.

The event also observed distribution of appreciation certificates to 38 top performing Self Help Groups under Arun Shree Rinn Yojana.

The scheme accords financial support of 1 lakh only per SHG. The amount is to be fixed deposited for a period of 3 years which will facilitate multiple doses of credit from the respective banks for existing and new livelihood interventions.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC T. Jonnom highlighted the importance of such event and way forward for financial literacy among the SHGs. He also appealed the Branch Managers to give constant support to the ArSRLM team, Ruksin and SHGs federated under the banner

ZPMs Bimol Lego (Oyan/Sille), Mrs Aruni Jamoh (Ngorlung) appreciated the SHGs for their efforts in bringing out exemplary changes in the society and assured all possible support from their end. they also asked the BM of both SBI/APRB to extend their support to the Self Help Groups under Ruksin Block.

ZPM Mrs Anung Gameng (Rayang) being a proud SHG member herself recalled her responsibility as Community Cadre during initial days of ArSRLM and narrated her journey from a SHG member to a Zila Parishad Member. She encouraged all the SHG members to take active participation in various village level activities and bring changes in the society for good.

Ms. Ainam Tayeng, Branch Manager SBI Ruksin gave insights on Non-Performing Assets and Credit Linkage. She appreciated the ASRY initiative and assured to extend her support for the same.

The program was moderated by Smti. Mamang Ering (Bank Sakhi, ArSRLM, Ruksin).