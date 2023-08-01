Arunachal to launch 5 channels in line with PM e-VIDYA initiative: Taba Tedir

ITANAGAR- In alignment with the Pradhan Mantri e-VIDYA initiative, Arunachal Pradesh is going to launch five dedicated TV channels (AR53, 54, 55, 56, 57) to help students access e-learning at home. The contents will be disseminated in the local languages of the state.

This was disclosed by Education Minister Taba Tedir during a meeting he had with the senior officers of the department at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) here on Tuesday.

“The state has launched a range of new initiatives this year aimed at enhancing the quality of education in government schools. To achieve the desired outcome on the ground, it is crucial to effectively implement all these initiatives,” stated Tedir, who had a comprehensive review of the key initiatives launched by the Education Department for the academic session 2023–24 at the meeting.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to create an “inclusive, innovative, and learner-centric education system”, he said, ” The focus was on fostering an environment that nurtures holistic development, equipping students with essential skills for the 21st century, and ensuring that no child is left behind.”

The key areas that came up for review include teacher training and professional development, the development of a training toolkit and materials for participants, the evaluation of resource persons, the strengthening of DIETs, a field survey of training inputs, the training of all ISSE teachers, and creating awareness on the PM e-VIDYA channels.

During the meeting, the Minister said that in order to help the teachers enhance teaching methods and approaches within the classroom, the SCERT needs to give special attention to creating a training calendar and a mechanism to gather feedback about the effectiveness of the training.

Adequate materials are essential for an effective training process, he said, emphasising the need for developing a training toolkit and providing comprehensive materials to all participants.

Further stating that ‘ensuring the competence of resource persons is vital for imparting quality training’, Tedir asked the SCERT officials to develop innovative strategies to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of resource persons.

While emphasising that the DIETs (District Institutes of Education and Training) play a pivotal role in the professional development of teacher educators, the Minister discussed measures to bolster their infrastructure and capabilities to ensure that DIETs provide the required support in their respective districts for the professional development of teachers.

During the meeting, it was decided to conduct ground visits by SCERT and other Education Department officials to measure the effectiveness of training inputs and assess their relevance and alignment with the needs of teachers.

The Minister also stressed the importance of training all ISSE teachers to enhance their teaching abilities and professional growth. He, along with the Commissioner (Education), desired that all trainings be recorded and live telecast on the department website so that they may be accessed by all for review and re-training.

The Minister also discussed ways to create awareness and encourage the utilisation of the PM e-Vidya platform, facilitating digital learning and resources.

For effective implementation of all the new initiatives launched by the department for the 2023–24 session, Tedir proposed inclusion of all the new initiatives in the training calendar, such as the Bagless Saturday programme, the Learning Recovery Programme, centralised Assessment, etc. He also emphasised the need for continuous evaluation, feedback, and implementation of the initiatives to ensure their success.