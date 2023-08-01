ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: World Breast Feeding Week launched at District Hospital Doimukh

Mrs Yami Leij while sharing her experiences requested the Government and private Employers to address the Security of the working breast feeding mothers at their work place.

Last Updated: August 1, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: World Breast Feeding Week launched at District Hospital Doimukh

DOIMUKH-   World Breast Feeding Week starting from 1st Aug to 7th Aug/2023 was launched by Mrs Tana Yaho Nabam SDO Doimukh today in presence of Mrs Yami Leij renown Social Activist, DMO Dr. Komling Perme and DRCHO Dr. Neyang Nitik at District Hospital, Doimukh on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion Mrs Tana Yaho  said that it is the responsibility of the Mothers to ensure breast feeding for wellbeing of their children and requested all attending mothers to follow the instructions of health workers.

Mrs Yami Leij while sharing her experiences requested the Government and private Employers to address the Security of the working breast feeding mothers at their work place.

Earlier Dr. K. Perme DMO Yupia explained the importance of breast feeding. Dr. Lobsang Chuki MO i/c District Hospital Doimukh also spoke on the occasion.

Related Articles

Tags
Last Updated: August 1, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Siang Mirror group donates relief to Gateh village fire victims of Payum circle

Arunachal: Siang Mirror group donates relief to Gateh village fire victims of Payum circle

Arunachal: Governor paid tributes to Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, MVC

Arunachal: Governor paid tributes to Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, MVC

Arunachal: Governor reviews the progress of Sela Tunnel

Arunachal: Governor reviews the progress of Sela Tunnel

Arunachal: Survey for Police Beat Post conducted

Arunachal: Survey for Police Beat Post conducted

Arunachal: Millet Recipes Competition Prgm held in Yangsey Village

Arunachal: Millet Recipes Competition Prgm held in Yangsey Village

Arunachal: Training held at Bomdila to upgrade Tourism sector in West Kameng

Arunachal: Training held at Bomdila to upgrade Tourism sector in West Kameng

Arunachal Pradesh: 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pangin in Siang, No Casualty Reported So Far

Arunachal Pradesh: 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pangin in Siang, No Casualty Reported So Far

Arunachal Governor graces Expo-cum Kisam Mela at Bomdila

Arunachal Governor graces Expo-cum Kisam Mela at Bomdila

Arunachal: APWWS organised Peace Rally in Solidarity with Manipur Violence Victims

Arunachal: APWWS organised Peace Rally in Solidarity with Manipur Violence Victims

Arunachal: More than 2 crore bank loans disbursed at credit camp held at Ziro

Arunachal: More than 2 crore bank loans disbursed at credit camp held at Ziro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button