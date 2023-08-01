Arunachal: World Breast Feeding Week launched at District Hospital Doimukh

DOIMUKH- World Breast Feeding Week starting from 1st Aug to 7th Aug/2023 was launched by Mrs Tana Yaho Nabam SDO Doimukh today in presence of Mrs Yami Leij renown Social Activist, DMO Dr. Komling Perme and DRCHO Dr. Neyang Nitik at District Hospital, Doimukh on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion Mrs Tana Yaho said that it is the responsibility of the Mothers to ensure breast feeding for wellbeing of their children and requested all attending mothers to follow the instructions of health workers.

Mrs Yami Leij while sharing her experiences requested the Government and private Employers to address the Security of the working breast feeding mothers at their work place.

Earlier Dr. K. Perme DMO Yupia explained the importance of breast feeding. Dr. Lobsang Chuki MO i/c District Hospital Doimukh also spoke on the occasion.