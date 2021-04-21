Arunachal: Review meeting of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Dept held at Tawang

TAWANG- The Minister for Home, RD, Panchayati Raj, IPR, Parliamentary Affairs etc Bamang Felix, Chaired a review meeting with the officers of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Dept at DC conference hall Tawang this morning. Along with the officers the meeting was also attended by MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi and Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu.

Seaking on the occasion Felix Said, “the sole responsibility of a Public servant/leader and Government servant is to serve the people, some people take their job as duty and some as responsibility. We should come forward to serve our society with responsibility, since our society is still in transition period”.

Addressing to the Rural Development dept. officers he said let us fix our responsibilities, you as officers have the responsibility to transform the rural Arunachal, and My responsibility is to reform the department of RD & Panchayat. Let us work together, we have very small population in our state, we can transform our state, bring changes to the life of the people.

Talking about the performance of RD deptt in Tawang the Minister said you are doing very good in many perspective, but there are few things which has to be intervened and activated. He further informed that the master brain of Panchayat and RD department is State Institute of Rural Development(SIRD) which has been revived, and this institute will now onwards disseminate information and training to the Panchayat &RD deptt officers and officials around the Arunachal Pradesh State right from block level. He instructed the DPDO to ask for a copy of training calendar released by Minister recently from SIRD for further circulation among the officers and officials.

Speaking on the occasion HMLA Tawang Tsering Tashi said, that Shri Bamang Felix is a far sighted person with a right view in the right chair, he expressed his gratitude to the minister for conducting review meetings with district officers wherever he visits, and takes suggestions from officers working in the ground level and bring changes in the government policies by taking into consideration the suggestions given by these ground level officers and officials.

DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok in his speech said that Bamang Felix is the first minister who goes to District level and takes review meetings, this is a very good initiative and if these kind of meetings are conducted in the district level this would alert the officers and encourage them to work more sincerely. This step will take developmental activities in Arunachal Pradesh in a very good and higher levels in comparison to other states.

ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu also spoke on the occasion and he placed his request to Honble Minister on behalf of other panchayat members regarding delegation of powers to panchayat members.