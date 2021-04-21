Assam: ULFA (I) abducts Three ONG personnel

GUWAHATI: The outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (Ulfa (I)) abducted three personnel of ONGC from one its oil fields at Lakuwa in Assam’s Charaideo district early morning on Wednesday, a report said .

Police said that according to preliminary reports, a group of four to five heavily armed militants abducted the three persons at around 1.30 am.

The abducted persons are Mohini Mohan Gogoi, Alakesh Saikia and Ritul Saikia. The outfit called up ONGC authorities to inform about the abduction.

Ulfa(I) had earlier in December last year abducted two employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited from Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.