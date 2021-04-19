Arunachal: Musician DJ Bom with one other dies in a road accident

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )– In a serious road accident that took place at around 4-5 am early this morning, pioneer of DJ playing in the state, Bom Tayeng, popularly called ‘DJ Bom’ died few distance away from Tapat village near Dambuk under Lower Dibang Valley district.

DJ Bom along with two of his friends John Mengu and Gemin Yomso were driving back to Mebo, his home town from a DJ show on Sunday at Allubari, Namsai. Reportedly the accident took place due to sleeping for a moment on drive as late DJ Bom had a two sleepless night of performances. While late DJ Bom died on the spot, his other friend John Mengu of Napit village succumbed to injuries on the way to Dibrugarh for treatment. Another one, Gemin Yomso is also said to be in critical condition at hospital.

Late Bom Tayeng, born on 16th July 1986 did his early education from Romdum Upper Primary School, Mebo, 3J School, Jonai, Assam and VKV Oyan before he completed his Civil Engineering from Dr. MGR University, Chennai in the year 2012. DJ Bom has several awards in his name not only in North East level, but also at national level which includes Best New Comer DJ of South, Chennai and he also became winner of Channel-V Nokia Indifest 2012 held at Goa where he represented South India besides his being the 1st winner of 2013 Medifest North East Level competition held at Guwahati. And DJ Bom is said to be the pioneer in bringing and popularizing DJ in the state and his students DJ Nguli, DJ Nomi, DJ Cheng, DJ Goom and many others are already performing in the fields today.

DJ Bom is survived by his father, Allok Tayeng, mother Parboty Tayeng, two other brothers and his wife. Saddened over the loss of his son in the tragic road accident, Allok Tayeng, father of late DJ Bom has expressed his thankfulness to the people of Dambuk and all the friends of his late son for being very supportive and helpful in the due course of retrieving the body from a deep pitch of culvert

Rajiv Gogoi Time Line “Arunachal lost its true gem …. I am still not being able to believe my dear friend is no more Rest in Peace my brother Bom Tayeng and see you on the other side of life. I’m speechless seriously I have no words to say Sad day

Ninna Lego, wife of late DJ Bom while sharing her grief with this scribe recalled DJ Bom as her best friend and mentor and said that, “he was a legend and no one can be a DJ Bom”. We had dreams to fulfill but he left me behind halfway; however I will fulfill his dream, added Ninna Lego with tears in her eyes.

Meanwhile, many have expressed shock over the accidental death of DJ Bom. “He was a beautiful soul, passionate about his profession of music that he chose to be a ‘DJ’ and was a path-breaker in his own right”, said Tobom Dai, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union General Secretary in his condolence message. The news of his another co-traveler late John Mengu succumbing to his injuries in Dibrugarh is also heart breaking, two young lives cut short. May almighty God give enough strength to the bereaved family members to withstand the tragedy at this trying moment, added Dai.