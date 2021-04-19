Arunachal: Chowna Mein lauds NABARD in supporting farmers

NAMSAI- The District Development Manager of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Tirap, Longding, Changlang & Namsai districts) Kamal Roy presented a copy of the Potential Linked Credit Plan (2021-22) for Namsai district prepared by NABARD to the Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday. He was accompanied by members of Namsai Organic Spices & Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co. Ltd.

Chowna Mein lauded the efforts and activities initiated by NABARD in supporting the formulation and nurturing of Farmer Producers’ Organisations (FPO) in the State.

Mein underscored the need to promote local value-added products as well as the handloom products of the districts.

Mein also gave impetus to NOSAAP to focus on improving the packaging of products as well as manufacturing of packaging materials.

The Deputy Chief Minister suggested NOSAAP be the implementing agency for the Mini Food processing unit for Khamti lahi rice, vegetable items, spices in Namsai.

Roy briefed Deputy Chief Minister on the Potential Linked Credit Plan and said that it is a comprehensive documentation of potentials for rural economic activities, both in physical and financial terms.

The PLPs represent an effort at making projections of credit requirements in different sectors in the district taking into account the long term potential, availability of infrastructure, marketing support, credit absorption capacity and other strengths and weaknesses of the credit delivery system at the district level.

Mein was also briefed about the Rural Hart to be established at Kongmukham (Golden Pagoda) to promote local value-added products as well as handloom products. Mein was informed that the Rural Hart is proposed to be set up at Mahadevpur ll for the NOSAAP by NABARD.

Roy also informed on using untied funds to provide training to the SHGs and procurement of finished products for the institutions and govt. dept.

Roy also briefed about the Tribal Development Fund (TDF) project to Deputy Chief Minister proposed to be implemented in Namsai for the sustainable income of the farmers.

Other topics discussed included handlooms and potential project to be implemented by Tai Khamti Heritage and Literary Society through the MSME.

NO SOAP members present included Chau Athina Chauhai(CEO), Umachanti Mantaw Miti (Chairman), Mallika Mannow(Member) and Ritupon Deori(Promoter).