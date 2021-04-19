Arunachal: state govt’s priority area is on drug menace- Pema Khandu

TAWANG- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that state government’s priority area is on drug menace, and Government will be issuing notification very soon asking all the state govt employees to report about their addiction to drugs if any to their senior officers, after which a date line will be given and after closing of that date line if any govt employee found in drug addiction will have to face legal actions he added.

He was addressing the annual conference of Superintendent of Police, Commandants of AAPBn and IRBn began today at Kalawangpo Convention hall in Tawang. Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the inaugural function as chief guest.

He further instructed the Superintendents of Police to coordinate with local public representatives, eminent personalities, and Deputy Commissioner of their respective district to bring awareness on drug menace and stop our youth energy being wasted in such anti social activities.

The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction on the Vision Document prepared by Home Department, which is the outcome of last annual conference. He further said that as informed by DGP focus of this conference will be specially on ten important points to strengthen police organization, but besides these ten points he asked the police officers to share their innovative ideas during the technical session.

Speaking on the occasion MLA Cum Advisor to Home Minister Ngyamar Karbak congratulated the state Government for modernizing the state police by developing infrastructure, providing better equipments adequate vehicles, riot control equipments etc. He further advised the that the good coordination between IPS and APPS officers must continue further for the betterment of the department. The IPS officers after completing their tenure in Arunachal should work as ambassadors of Arunachal while serving in other state.

Laisam Simai, MLA Cum Advisor to Minister Tourism, IPR & Printing conveyed his gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for Flagging-in the 2021 Trans Arunachal Drive yesterday organized by department of Tourism Govt of Arunachal Pradesh and co sponsors. He further said that Police organization is one of the most important part of any government, Police plays key role in dealing with any kind of situation in the society, besides maintaining law and order police plays important role in any kind of natural calamity or disaster. He expressed his happiness over special focus given by home department in their vision document to TCL region.

DGP Arunachal Pradesh Police RP upadhyay, IGP and others also spoke on the occasion.