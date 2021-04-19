Arunachal: School Health Programme under ‘Ayushman Bharat’ held at Hapoli

HAPOLI- One day orientation programme under Ayushman Bharat-School health and wellness programme for Principals & Headmasters was jointly organised by Department. Of School Education and Dept.of Health and family welfare, Lower Subansiri District and was held at DC, Conference Hall premises at Hapoli on Monday.

The aim of the programme is to create a unique opportunity to improve both the education and health status of learners throughout the District.

The School Health Programme under AYUSHMAN BHARAT is a joint collaborative programmeo of Ministry of Health and Family Wefare and Ministry of Human Resource & Development.

Principals and Headmasters from various schools of Lower Subansiri District took part in the program.

The programme was attended by Tabia Chobin, DDSE, Lower Subansiri District as Chief Guest and Dr.Radhe Angku, District ASHA Nodal Officer (DANO) as special Guest who shared her few words on School Health Programme.

In his inaugural address,Chobin while emphasizing the important role of the teachers in shaping the career of the students and destiny of the society,said that the issue regarding proxy teachers in the district will not be spared at any cost and urged Principals, Headmaster and teacher In-charges of respective schools to be vigilant over the proxy teachers who are indulging in such activities.

He further said that the teachers must also try to adopt and adjust themselves to the present changing ambience, wherein a sea change has emerged in the process of learning and teaching and asked them to be fully equipped to meet the ever growing school health demands of the new generation of students with the emerging of 2nd wave of Covid-19 in the country.

Earlier,Hibu Tatu , Coordinator, School Health Programme in his welcome speech outlined the agenda and the programme for the one day orientation programme for the training and thanked the trainees for their willing and active participation.