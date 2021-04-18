ABSU appeals for immediate re-opening of Business Centre of Oriental Insurance Company Pasighat branch

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng ) In a letter to Divisional Manager, Oriental Insurance Company, Naharlagun branch on Friday, the All Bogong Students’ Union, Pasighat have appealed the management of the insurance company to re-open the closed down branch here after the retirement of its manager during January 2021.

The ABSU leaders led by President, Oni Dai and General Secretary, Siang Moyong have appealed to the Division Manager, Insurance Limited, Itanagar branch, camp Pasighat to re-open the business centre, Pasighat office which has been closed since 31st January 2021. “We the general public and business communities of East Siang, Upper Siang, Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Leppa-Rada Districts of Arunachal Pradesh along-with neighbor areas of Jonai, Silapathar and Dehmaji of Assam are suffering a lot of problems face during these 3 months to insure and renew of our motor vehicles insurance, fire insurance, shopkeeper insurance and other related general insurance business”, said Oni Dai and Siang Moyong.

Further, the team ABSU has also said that Pasighat is now a smart city and one of the oldest and second largest towns of Arunachal Pradesh next to Itanagar, capital city of Arunachal Pradesh which is very populated and located in the middle of the state. Therefore, the public of Pasighat are demanding and requesting the Oriental Insurance Company authority to immediately post an officer or staff and to re-open the Business Centre (BC) of Pasighat within a week.

When contacted, Divisional Manager, Oriental Insurance Limited, Itanagar, S. C. Boro said that he is in receipt of the letter from the ABSU and assured to forward the petition to the regional manager at Guwahati. “I had also appealed the regional manager at Guwahati to post a staff or a manager by re-opening the business centre of Pasighat before the retirement of previous manager of business office of Oriental Insurance Ltd. during January 2021, but no officials or staffs have been posted as of now”, added Boro this evening.