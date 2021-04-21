Arunachal: Annual Conference of SPs and Commandants Concludes

TAWANG- The three day long annual conference of Superintendent of Police and commandants of AAPBn/IRBn of Arunachal Pradesh that began on 19th of this month at Kalawangpo Convention hall concluded this afternoon. Bamang Felix, Minister for Departments of Home, Government of Arunachal Pradesh attended the concluding programme as Chief Guest at Kalawangpo convention hall.

Addressing the Police officers, Home Minister said the decision was taken in the last annual conference to conduct this kind of annual conference of Police Superintendents and Commandants across the state, this time it was in Tawang and hopefully the next annual conference will be convened in one of the districts of the Eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh.

He further said that one of the key mission of Home department would be to save our future generations from drug addiction, and as the saying goes Charity begins at home, we the people serving as Government employees should be free from drug addiction, as informed some of the Govt servants have confessed to their addiction and undergoing treatment, but once the timeline is over we shouldn’t excuse any one he added. Expressing his satisfaction over the good team work being shown by state police he said I m the proud leader of this department.

A police constable serving in the lowest level of hierarchy and Home minister at the top, both are equally important for the department, and in this hierarchy if anything goes wrong at any level the entire system collapses, they are all interlinked and interdependent. During this three days conference all the officers had the opportunity to share their ideas and views and these suggestions would further be placed before the higher authorities through Home minister at Government policy making.

Immediately after the conference and once all the officers are back to their respective districts, Home minister directed them to review the present situation of second wave of COVID-19 and work as team with SPs in the border areas where there is point of entry to the state. Secondly he instructed the SPs to form an exclusive team to work against drug menace in all the districts, and to take into confidence the community Based organizations of their respective districts.

Earlier the Director General of Police Arunachal Pradesh RP Upadhyay apprised the minister about the important matters that were discussed in the three day long annual conference.