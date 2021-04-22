Arunachal: SIC arrested a APCS Officer for irregularities in disbursement of Land Compensation

PASIGHAT- The Arunachal Pradesh Police’s Special Investigation Cell (SIC) has arrested a senior APCS officer of the State Government in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities done in disbursement of land compensations against the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) broad gauge railway project from Murkongselek (in Assam’s Jonai) to Pasighat in East Siang district.

SP (SIC) Hemant Tiwari said that during the course of investigation one of the accused, Tamiyo Tatak, presently serving as Joint Secretary (Research), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, was arrested from Pasighat last evening.

“This matter pertains to the irregularities committed during the entire process of land acquisition (fixation of land value and disbursement of the compensation) for construction of ‘Ruksin-Pasighat’ segment of broad gauge railway line from Murkongselek to Pasighat,” the SP said.

He said that Tatak had served as Deputy Commissioner of East Siang district during 2017 when the disbursement of compensation was done. Further investigation in this case is going on, he informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Pema Khandu had informed the State Assembly last month that in the Phase-1 of the NFR project, around Rs 73 crore had been paid which included admin charges, for just a seven km stretch of the proposed railway line.

Khandu had further told the House that he had personally gone through the files and noticed that there was alteration in it. “I had noticed there was alteration in that file; approval was for something and decision given was for something else,” he had said.

Following these revelations by the chief minister, a case (No 03/2021) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120B, 409, 468 and 471 read with Sec 13(1)(c)(d) and 13(2) of PC (Prevention of Corruption) Act, 1988 was registered at SIC (Vig) PS Itanagar on March 15 last ( UNI Report )