Arunachal: Khyoda Yami passes away

NAHARLAGUN- Octogenarian Khyoda Yami left for her heavenly abode at 8 pm on Wednesday leaving behind her near and dears in shock. According to her Son Khyoda Apik ” She is survived by her son, two daughters and many grand children”.

Large number of relatives, friends and well-wishers made a beeline to her Papu Nallah residence here since Thursday morning to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

She originally hailed from remote Bokam village under Palin circle of Kra-Dadi district, but has been shuttling between her village and Papu Nallah after his son, noted social activist Khyoda Apik, built the house here in early 90s.

Her last rites would be performed as per traditional rituals at 12 noon on Friday, Apik said, adding her age would be between 85 and 90.