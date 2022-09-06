Arunachal regularised over 300 doctors working under NHM: Alo Libang

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh government has absorbed more than 300 doctors and other medical staff, who were working under National Health Mission (NHM), in its health department, state minister Alo Libang told the Assembly on Tuesday, PTI reports said.

Responding to a zero hour discussion, the health and family welfare minister also said that the government would regularize more NHM staff in phased manner, keeping in view the financial position of the state.

Libang explained that the state government was seriously about absorbing NHM staff in the health department as the Centre, too, wanted such doctors and medical employees be regularised in states.

He noted that many doctors of NHM have crossed the age limit to apply for a government job.

As many as 935 non-technical persons, who are working under NHM, a centrally sponsored scheme, would be regularised in the long run, the minister said.

Earlier, initiating the discussion, Congress MLA Ninong Ering requested the government to reserve 50 per cent jobs for NHM doctors and other medical staff in the competitive examinations conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Staff Selection Board (SSB).

The lawmaker also urged the government to find ways to absorb the NHM officials.