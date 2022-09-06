ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal regularised over 300 doctors working under NHM: Alo Libang

He noted that many doctors of NHM have crossed the age limit to apply for a government job.

September 6, 2022
Arunachal regularised over 300 doctors working under NHM: Alo Libang

ITANAGAR-  The Arunachal Pradesh government has absorbed more than 300 doctors and other medical staff, who were working under National Health Mission (NHM), in its health department, state minister Alo Libang told the Assembly on Tuesday, PTI reports said.

Responding to a zero hour discussion, the health and family welfare minister also said that the government would regularize more NHM staff in phased manner, keeping in view the financial position of the state.

Also Read- runachal Assembly adopts resolution to name Hollongi Greenfield Airport as Donyi Polo Airport

Libang explained that the state government was seriously about absorbing NHM staff in the health department as the Centre, too, wanted such doctors and medical employees be regularised in states.

He noted that many doctors of NHM have crossed the age limit to apply for a government job.

As many as 935 non-technical persons, who are working under NHM, a centrally sponsored scheme, would be regularised in the long run, the minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read-  3 bills tabled on the opening day of monsoon session

Earlier, initiating the discussion, Congress MLA Ninong Ering requested the government to reserve 50 per cent jobs for NHM doctors and other medical staff in the competitive examinations conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Staff Selection Board (SSB).

The lawmaker also urged the government to find ways to absorb the NHM officials.

September 6, 2022
