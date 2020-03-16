Arunachal: Refresher training course for Raj Bhawan Officials

Itanagar

A three-day Refresher Training Course on various office rules and procedures began in the Conference Hall, Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 16th March 2020. Conducted on the initiative of Hon’ble Governor, officers and staffs of the Governor Secretariat and its attached departments are attending the programme.

In the inaugural session, Deputy Secretary to Governor Minik Damin, exhorted the trainees to abreast themselves with the latest government rules and regulations for the smooth functioning of the office. He said that clerical staffs are the backbone of any office and they must always be well versed with official procedures.

Director (Training), Administrative Training Institute, Naharlagun Pate Marik, said that the Government of India and State Government of Arunachal Pradesh are stressing on financial discipline and on the same line, the training will focus on the financial rules and procedures along with other issues. He also underscored proper documentation, record keeping and regular updates of all official documents of the officials for timely promotion and clearance of pension papers.

In the technical session, as a resource person the ATI Director highlighted on office procedures, promotion and Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC). He also gave an overview of establishment matters, challenges and way ahead.