Arunachal:  Police personnel on duty shot dead at CJM court campus

Aalo

A police personnel on duty shot dead at the campus of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court at Aalo in West Siang district at wee hours today, said Aalo police station officer.

Aalo Police station, OC Yomken Riram inform that one police personnel (IRBn) deployed for security at Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) here at Aalo was on night shift duty has been shot dead by miscreant early this morning at around 2.50 AM.

The information was received to the Aalo police at around 3. 05 AM and on receipt of information police reached to the spot and found that the personnel Ct. Tapop Yajo was dead. after registering a case at Aalo police station Vide Case No-18/20 u/s- 449/302 IPC read with Sec 25/27 of Arms Act and further investigation has been launched. All legal formalities is being done, post mortem done and body has been handed over to the relatives for conducting last rites. OC Said.

The deceased CT. Tapop Yajo son of Tama Yajo a permanent resident of Karo village, PO-Pidi, PS-Mechuka, district Si Yomi and was deployed for security at CJM court for last three months.

As per preliminary investigator the miscreants has fired the security personnel in the chest as the pellet of SBBL/DBBL was found across the stomach of body. OC added.

We are collecting other relevant materials and information for further investigation. OC added.

It is to mention that earlier on three occasion such attack of CJM court has taken place and three cases has already been registered at Aalo Police station and investigation is still in progress. 1 case was registered in 2017, 2 cases in 2019 and the today case is a matter of great concern.

Meanwhile, information received from PHQ, Itanagar said that case was registered following a written complaint received from Kommar Ngomdir, 30 years son of Nikom Ngomdir of RTC complex and is working as watchman of CJM court there.

Meanwhile several organization of students and other has condemn the incident and termed it as a total failure on the part of the law enforcing agency.

The West Siang district Bar Association (WSDBA) has demanded immediate transfer of the case to the SIT for proper investigation.