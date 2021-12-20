Arunachal: Pema Khandu asks DCs to work on climate change targets

Story Highlights Pema Khandu said the fate of a district and its people depend upon the ability and sincerity of its deputy commissioner.

PASIGHAT- Chief Minister Pema Khandu termed Deputy Commissioners as the ‘Driver’ of their respective districts, who can either ‘drive the district’ to prosperity or a doomsday. He also asks DCs to work on climate change targets.

Chairing the 10th e-Pragati review meeting with the administrative heads of all the districts of the state at Pasighat here today, he said the fate of a district and its people depend upon the ability and sincerity of its deputy commissioner.

He urged upon the DCs to conduct monthly e-Pragati review meetings at the district levels with all concerned officials of the district and work on the issues taken up at the state level e-Pragatis.

“Taking into account your action-taken reports, I have to present a cumulative action-taken report of the state in our bi-monthly review meetings taken by the Prime Minister,” he informed.

Khandu reminded the DCs of the Pakke Declaration adopted by the state government that envisages a multi-sectoral approach towards low emission and climate-resilient development through five broad themes, or the Panch Dharas — environment, forest and climate change; health and well-being of all; sustainable and adaptive living; livelihoods and opportunities and evidence generation and collaborative action.

He said these rest on 75 strategies including protecting forest cover, restoring degraded forests, reducing health vulnerability due to climate change and extreme weather events, developing master plans for all urban areas reflective of local climate change-induced risks, adopting efficient irrigation measures, promoting entrepreneurship, among others.

Asserting that Arunachal Pradesh can significantly contribute towards fulfilment of the targets within the contribution of India in pursuance of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, considering the forest and natural resources wealth that the state possess, Khandu pushed the DCs to work on it in their respective districts.

He also raised two important schemes launched by the central government – Svamitva and Svanidhi – that needs urgent push by the state government.

While Svamitva scheme is a reformative step towards establishment of clear ownership of property in rural inhabited areas, by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing ‘Record of Rights’ to village household owners, Svanidhi aims to provide affordable Working Capital loan to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

Though in Arunachal Pradesh the process of providing land rights to the people is still in a nascent stage, Khandu said that the state government expects its administrative officers along with elected representatives to come out with a solution to implement the benevolent scheme.

“We all have to work together to implement these schemes and I have full confidence on our deputy commissioners. Successful implementation of Svanidhi entirely depends upon you,” he added.

Khandu expressed hope that in the next e-Pragati meeting, the deputy commissioners will be ready with their action-taken reports on all issues raised and discussed in today’s meet.

Other agendas discussed in the meeting today include Ayushman Bharat, Kal Jeevan Mission, Mission Shisha, land acquisition matters, National Horticulture Mission, One-District One-Product and PMGSY (I & II).