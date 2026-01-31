Arunachal: Pema Khandu Announces Major Projects for Dibang Valley

ANINI- Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to decentralised and people-centric governance, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday announced a series of major development initiatives exclusively for Dibang Valley district, following the Cabinet Aapke Dwar meeting held at Anini.

The Cabinet Aapke Dwar initiative aims to take governance to the doorstep of citizens by holding Cabinet meetings outside the state capital, enabling direct engagement with district administrations and local communities. The approach is intended to address region-specific challenges through on-the-spot decision-making, particularly in remote and border districts.

As part of the outreach programme, the Chief Minister announced multiple infrastructure, connectivity, education, power, and livelihood-related projects tailored to the needs of Dibang Valley.

Also Read- Arunachal Cabinet Clears Reforms, Hydropower Boost at Anini

To meet the long-standing demand for a common public facility, construction of a Community Hall at Rekho, Anini, was announced. The proposed facility will serve as a multipurpose venue for official functions, public meetings, cultural programmes, and social events at the district headquarters.

Highlighting the strategic importance of road connectivity, approval was announced for construction of a 15-kilometre road from NH-313 at Amuli village to the Anini–Dambuen BRO road up to Aliney, at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore. Officials said the project would reduce travel time, improve civilian movement in the Dri Valley, and strengthen strategic connectivity up to Bruni, the last motorable point.

To improve all-weather connectivity, resurfacing of the NH-313 to Anelih Circle road was announced. The 15-kilometre stretch, described as a lifeline for Anelih Circle, is currently in poor condition. Similar resurfacing work was also announced for the road connecting Gipulin village to Acheso village to ensure safer access for residents.

Also Read- Baby Delivered Safely Inside 108 Ambulance in Seppa

To strengthen technical administration, construction of an office building-cum-residential accommodation for the Executive Engineer, PWD, Anini, was announced. The facility is expected to enhance on-ground supervision and expedite execution of developmental works.

In the education sector, the Chief Minister announced the introduction of a Science stream at Government Higher Secondary School, Anini, enabling students from Dibang Valley to pursue science education locally. Construction of additional classrooms at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Anini, was also announced to address growing enrolment.

Leveraging the district’s ecological and climatic advantages, establishment of a High Altitude Medicinal Plant Research Centre in Dibang Valley was announced. The centre will focus on conservation, research, and sustainable use of medicinal plants endemic to the Mishmi Hills. A feasibility study for the project will be submitted within three months.

Also Read- JNC Pasighat Bids Farewell to Principal Dr Tasi Taloh

In a similar move to promote livelihood opportunities, the Chief Minister announced establishment of a High Altitude Trout Hatchery at Anini to support cold-water fisheries and local trout farming. A feasibility study for the hatchery will also be completed within three months.

To address power constraints and enhance public safety, installation of solar street lights in Anini township was announced, providing a sustainable lighting solution amid limited power availability.

The Chief Minister further announced that an expert team would conduct a detailed feasibility study for development of an Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) at Anini, keeping in view the district’s strategic location and connectivity needs.

Officials said the announcements reflect the government’s resolve to ensure balanced regional development, strengthen border districts, and respond to local aspirations through decentralised decision-making under the Cabinet Aapke Dwar framework.