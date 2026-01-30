Arunachal: Baby Delivered Safely Inside 108 Ambulance in Seppa

SEPPA- A healthy baby boy was safely delivered inside a 108 emergency ambulance on Thursday night while the vehicle was en route from District Hospital (DH) Seppa to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), in Itanagar, a officials said.

The pregnant woman had been referred from DH Seppa at around 8:00 pm due to non-progression of labour. While the ambulance was in transit, at approximately 11:00 pm, the woman developed intense labour pains, making delivery imminent before reaching the referral hospital.

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Yalik Kamchi, assisted by pilot Ashok Bagang, managed the situation inside the ambulance. The EMT carried out the delivery and provided immediate postnatal care to both the newborn and the mother, including assessment of the baby’s Apgar score and stabilisation measures following childbirth.

Officials said the timely response, coordination, and presence of mind displayed by the ambulance crew were crucial in ensuring a safe outcome for both mother and child under constrained conditions.

After the delivery, the ambulance continued to TRIHMS, where medical staff confirmed that both the mother and the newborn were stable and in healthy condition. Hospital authorities and the family expressed appreciation for the EMT team’s professional handling of the emergency.

The 108 free emergency ambulance service in Arunachal Pradesh is operated by EMRI Green Health Services and was launched on June 21, 2021, by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Since its inception, the service has catered to over 35,000 beneficiaries across the state, providing round-the-clock emergency medical transportation.

Officials noted that the incident underscores the role of emergency medical services in improving maternal and neonatal healthcare outcomes, particularly in geographically challenging regions such as Arunachal Pradesh.