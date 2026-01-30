Arunachal: MLA Tapi Darang Launches Project Arohit in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- In an effort to address substance abuse through rehabilitation and livelihood-based reintegration, Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang on Thursday launched Project Arohit at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Pasighat.

The initiative has been conceptualised by East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani and is being implemented through a collaborative framework involving the East Siang District Administration, the Department of Skill Development, and the Department of Industries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Project Arohit focuses on providing industry-linked training, skill enhancement, and entrepreneurial support to recovering youth, with the stated objective of ensuring sustainable social and economic reintegration.

Speaking on the occasion, Darang described drug abuse as a serious social challenge that requires collective responsibility involving families, communities, and institutions. He appreciated the district administration’s initiative to promote self-reliance and entrepreneurship among recovering individuals and stressed the importance of encouragement and guidance in preventing relapse.

The MLA also called for grassroots-level awareness involving Gaon Buras and Panchayat leaders, citing Roying village—recognised as a Republic Day “Drug-Free Village”—as an example for others to emulate.

Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani said that Project Arohit has been designed as an end-to-end rehabilitation initiative that links recovery support with skill training, employment, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

She described the programme’s objective as “rebuilding lives with dignity and purpose” and appealed to departments, institutions, and community stakeholders to extend cooperation for its effective implementation.

Under the initiative, training and employment pathways will be developed through convergence with institutions including RSETI Pasighat, Industrial Training Institutes, NIELIT Pasighat, Veterans Suvidha Kendra, Government Polytechnic College Pasighat, the District Transport Office, and Farmers’ Training Centres.

Officials said the programme aims to equip participants with practical skills while encouraging entrepreneurship and self-employment.

Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, reaffirmed the police department’s commitment to curbing drug-related activities while supporting rehabilitation-focused initiatives such as Project Arohit.

A training calendar for 2026 has been prepared under the programme, offering courses through RSETI Pasighat, NIELIT Pasighat Extension Centre, Government Polytechnic College Pasighat, Farmers’ Training Centre, Veterans Suvidha Kendra, and Honda India Foundation under CSR support. The courses cover construction trades, tailoring, agriculture-based practices, computer applications, mobile repair, artificial intelligence and robotics, cyber security, and digital hygiene.

The meeting was attended by officials from the district administration, police, health department, training institutions, rehabilitation centres, non-governmental organisations, and other stakeholders.

Later in the day, Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani chaired a review meeting on the progress of the 16th NCORD meeting, emphasising coordinated and collaborative efforts among departments to work towards a drug-free East Siang district.